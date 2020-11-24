Local hospitals having a hard time with ICU bed capacity and staffing amid new COVID-19 surge

Officials with two Arizona hospitals say both institutions are anticipating a dark winter ahead amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and it comes down to one thing: staffing for sick patients.

"We may have physical beds that are open, but we need to have the clinical team that’s able to manage those patients if we have them in a bed," said Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer Valleywise Health.

The ICU capacity is at 90% at Valleywise Medical Center. The facility has three ICU beds left, but six more that will sit empty because they don’t have enough trained nurses.

Hospitals typically look for trained and specialized travel nurses to provide care, and those are now tough to find.

"We have been able to secure a few travel nurses, we have not had any recently retired as of yet," said Dr. White.

At Banner, it’s the same issue. They’ve been able to get 1,000 staffers from out of state.

"We are recruiting for 900 more," said Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel.

The problem is happening across the country.

"In a normal winter of surge, there might be 14,000 positions posted to secure external labor. Last week, there were 20,000 posted," said Dr. Bessel.

Pulling nurses from other hospital floors to help in the ICU is already happening. Banner believes their hospital system will hit 125% bed capacity on Dec. 4. Then, there is a worst-case scenario: asymptomatic but COVID-positive staff possibly working.

"It would be one of our last types of maneuvers we’d undertake, but it is something we’re aware of that we will do if we need to at the appropriate time, and hope we don’t get to that point," said Dr. Bessel.

