Local painter goes above and beyond for fans to show Phoenix Suns Pride

Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Suns fans wait in drive-thru to show off their team spirit

Phoenix Suns fans gather in the Valley for local artist to deck out their cars. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

PHOENIX - People around the Valley are looking for ways to show their Sun's pride, as the team continues their run for their first NBA title.

With some fans, they are ready to show their team spirit with stylish cars, thanks to a painter.

"I call it the Sunsmobile," said Barb Kish.

Kish, like dozens of others, lined up on the morning of July 8 to get their cars painted by Mick French with Signs of Life.

"I saw it on Facebook, and I went of course I have to do that," said Kish.

Joe Caples a Suns fan and ride share driver, says he is eager to show his team spirit.

"I thought it would be a good way to show support and pick the fans up going Downtown, and just having fun with the Suns being where they're at," said Caples.

French typically paints store fronts, and since business is booming with people looking to get all things Suns-related, he decided to hold the drive-thru event.

"I stay busy all year long, but right now, my customers are being so patient and pushing everything off and just trying to take care of doing the Sun's business," said French.

French will continue to paint the town purple and orange, in an effort to Rally the Valley. Another drive-thru is set to be held on July 10 near Kyrene and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway. To schedule an appointment, visit Signs of Life.

With the Phoenix Suns going playing in the NBA finals, one car owner is trying to get players to sign the car. FOX 10's Cory McCloskey reports.

