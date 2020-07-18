Long-time, beloved city of Phoenix employee loses his battle with COVID-19

Loved ones are remembering a long-time city of Phoenix employee whose life was taken by COVID-19.

70-year-old Bob Simpson worked for the city of Phoenix for 50 years, according to his family. Before getting infected by the virus he was still working part-time for the city he loved.

"Working for the city was a big big part of his life and I think it kept Bob going," said his sister-in-law Donna Hanson.

He took pride in working for the city of Phoenix.

Whether it was trimming trees, helping set up events, working with the Department of Parks and Recreation, he did it all.

In June, during an appointment at Abrazo Hospital, Simpson would never come home. Instead, he fought COVID-19 until his death on July 14.

His sister-in-law is thankful for the frontline healthcare workers including the nurse who spent so much time with him.

"When they finally took Bob off of life support, she was in there with him. She held his hand, she talked to him and that made it easier for us knowing that there was someone there that really cared about Bob because we couldn't be there to tell him those things," Hanson said.

Simpson leaves behind his wife Barbara and son Brian who has special needs.

Family members say he worked hard to provide for them.

"Now it's very difficult for my sister and for Brian because he did everything so its gonna be a whole new experience for her," Hanson said.

Loved ones Say Simpson's battle with the virus was painful for 26 days. Now more than ever, they hope the pandemic is taken seriously.

"I just think we all need to be caring of one another. Life does have to go on, I believe, but we do need to take certain precautions," she said.

The city of Phoenix is also showing support for Simpson's family since they're now in uncharted territory financially without him. Loved ones hope the community can help as well.

To donate to Simpson's family, visit their GoFundMe page.