Lori Vallow's bail lowered to $150,000; court date set for January 2021

The mother of two children who went missing in September and were later found dead was back in an Idaho courtroom on July 17.

A Madison County judge lowered Lori Vallow's bail from $1 million to $150,000 and set a trial date for January.

Vallow is facing three misdemeanors in that county. Her more serious charges are coming out of Fremont County. That's where the bodies of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were found on property belonging to her husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow still has a million dollar bond in place there.

Vallow was arrested several months after JJ and Tylee disappeared.

