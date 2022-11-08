Lyft offering discounted rides for Arizona voters on Election Day

For Arizonans planning to head to a voting center today, Lyft is offering a discounted ride to the polls.

There are two deals residents can take advantage of:

$25 credit

Lyft users can input the code AZVOTA22 to give voters a $25 credit to use when traveling to a polling location.

The code must be input in the app under the "Rewards" section for the discount to be applied.

It's through a partnership with Basha High School senior Cameron Bautista, who worked with nonprofits including LUCHA, Unidos and Activate 48 in an effort to increase voting accessibility for marginalized communities.

"By providing equitable transportation to those who need it, we eliminate the barrier created by polling place closures," Bautista states. "This way, everyone has their voices heard in the election."

50% off

Nationwide, voters can use the code VOTE22 for 50% off their ride, with a maximum discount of up to $10.

The deal only lasts between 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

Learn more: https://www.lyft.com/blog/posts/lyft-announces-50-off-rideshare-bikeshare-and-scooter-rides-to-the-polls-on

More Election Day coverage







