Made in Arizona: Did you know the $1.4 million Fiesta Bowl trophy was made in Arizona?

The Fiesta Bowl takes place Saturday.

Ohio State battles Clemson in one of college football's national semi-final games, and the team that wins will receive a beautiful trophy, made right here in Arizona.

It’s a nearly 4-foot trophy fit for the potential kings of the college football season, and soon the two teams will go head to head for the right to hold it high in the air, or at least as high as they can get it since it weighs 200 pounds.

And it's not cheap, with a price tag of $1.4 million. It contains 2,187 diamonds, all fine quality stones. It's also made of 18 karat gold and silver. The original was made for the 2003 national championship game played at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

Before the historic game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Hurricanes, the Fiesta Bowl committee tasked "Molina’s Fine Jewelers" to create a unique and one of a kind trophy. Al Molina says it took a village to create this piece that took more than 96 hours to complete.

You can see just how stunning the finished product is now 17 years later, and Molina says what wasn’t easy bringing this wild idea to life.

“We’ve never casted a piece of 18 karat gold two thirds the size of a football. We were completely out of our place. I mean we’ve never made a piece like that. We normally make necklaces and bracelets and rings,” Molina explained.

The entire offensive line of Saturday's winning team may need to lift this trophy.

