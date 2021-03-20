Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of shooting at driver, passenger in Mesa road rage incident

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man accused of shooting at driver, passenger in Mesa

Mesa police say Christopher Aleman, 25, shot at a driver and passenger during a road rage incident near Stapley and Southern last month.

MESA, Ariz. - A man accused of opening fire at a driver and passenger during a road rage incident in Mesa is now in custody.

Police say Christopher Aleman, 25, blocked a car near Stapley and Southern Avenue last month while two people were inside.

The victims told police that Aleman was shouting at them before he started shooting.

Aleman is also accused of shooting at pedestrians in the area, and has been arrested on deadly aggravated assault charges.

