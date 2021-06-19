Man accused of stealing car with 2 kids inside in Glendale

Glendale Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with two kids in the back seat on June 16.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store near 64th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Court documents say a mother had left the car running with her 6- and 8-year-old kids inside while she went into the store.

That was when 35-year-old Alberto Olivas drove off in her car with the kids inside, police say.

The mother was able to track down the car through a cell phone, and the vehicle was later found near 67th Drive and Citrus Way.

The children were found safe.

Olivas faces charges of theft and kidnapping.

