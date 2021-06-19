Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven at gunpoint in north Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Silent Witness
FOX 10 Phoenix

Silent Witness searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are looking for information on a suspect who reportedly robbed a convenience store at gunpoint near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on June 6.

The man reportedly walked into a 7-Eleven early that morning when held the cashier at gunpoint while stealing money and merchandise, police say. He then ran away on foot.

The suspect is believed to be a 5'7", 165-pound white male in his mid- to late twenties. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue gloves, a black backpack and a face mask. He had a black handgun, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

