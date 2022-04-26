Man dead after driving car into wall in Glendale, police say

Officials with the Glendale Police department say they are investigating a crash that killed a driver late on April 25.

The crash, according to a brief statement, happened in a neighborhood south of 107th Avenue and Northern. Officers responded to the crash just before 11:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a car that had ran into a wall.

"The driver, an adult male, died in the collision," read a portion of the statement.

Police did not release the identity of the driver, and officials say no one else was inside the car at the time of the crash. Investigators are looking into whether speed and impairment are contributing factors to the crash.

