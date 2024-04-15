Man dead following shooting; gang member sentenced for 'ambush' of police officer | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a deadly shooting near several West Valley businesses to a gang member who will spend decades behind bars for an ‘ambush-style’ attack on a police officer, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 15, 2024
1. Man dead following West Valley shooting
A man was killed in a shooting near several Phoenix businesses on Monday morning, police said.
2. Gang member who ‘ambushed’ Phoenix Police officer learns his fate
A man has been sentenced to decades behind bars for his role in an 'ambush style' attack that left a Phoenix Police officer injured, according to officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
3. RIP Arizona Coyotes?
The Arizona Coyotes will likely be sold to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith shortly after the team’s final game and will include a provision guaranteeing current owner Alex Meruelo an expansion team if a new arena is built within five years, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
4. Man accused of killing his half-brother
Authorities say a suspect who shot and killed his half-brother in Mesa has been arrested.
5. What to know about the military draft
While there isn't currently a draft in place, Congress and the president can reinstate the draft in the event of a national emergency or war that all-volunteer military can't adequately support.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/15/2024
It looks like the 90s are here to stay!