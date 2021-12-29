Man dead, woman critically injured in Phoenix shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting near a Phoenix intersection.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at about 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 28 near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"Officers located an adult male and an adult female victim," said Sgt. Andy Williams. "The adult male was pronounced deceased on scene. The adult female was transported to a local hospital in critical condition."

No identities were released.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.

