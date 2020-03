article

Police say a man died after he was found shot and lying in the street in Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say officers found the man lying in the street near the 4200 block of 5th Street at around 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.