Man dies after being hit by bus in north Scottsdale

An investigation is underway after a man died after being hit by a bus on Tuesday night in north Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police say 52-year-old Jamie Slocum was lying in the road at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 near Scottsdale and Thunderbird Roads when he was hit by a bus.

Slocum was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Circumstances around the actions of the deceased prior to the collision are still being investigated," police said.

Southbound Scottsdale Road was shut down at Thunderbird, but it has since been reopened.