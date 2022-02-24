Man dies after being shot outside Glendale restaurant; suspects sought

Police are searching for two suspects after a man died after being shot on the outside patio of a Glendale restaurant.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 23 at a restaurant near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"Officers contacted witnesses on scene who said there was some type of altercation with the victim and two suspects which were described as black males," Sgt. Randy Stewart said. "During the altercation both suspects shot at the victim striking the victim multiple times."

After the shooting, police say the suspects left the restaurant on foot westbound on Bethany Home Road.

Investigators believe the suspects and victim did not know each other.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 480-930-3000.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.