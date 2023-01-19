Expand / Collapse search
Man drove without tires for miles before causing Glendale crash: police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Image 1 of 2

Emil Kolenovic was arrested after he caused a wreck in a car with no tires, police said. (Glendale PD)

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man drove four miles without any tires before crashing into a car in Glendale, police said.

35-year-old Emil Kolenovic was found unconscious in the driver's seat by the time officers arrived on Jan. 17. His tires were reportedly blown out for some time before the accident happened.

Police say he was driving under the influence of drugs. A handgun, knife, 29 grams of methamphetamine and 228 fentanyl pills were allegedly found in his car.

Kolenovic was booked into jail on several charges, including weapons misconduct, drug possession, DUI, and tampering with physical evidence.

