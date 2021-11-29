Man exposing himself to families at a Phoenix hotel pool arrested, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers arrested a man accused of exposing himself to families at a hotel pool over the weekend.
Officers say 32-year-old James Livengood pulled down his pants in front of children and adults on Nov. 27 at a Homewood Suites by Hilton near I-17 and Peoria Avenue.
He was taken into custody on suspicion of a felony count of indecent exposure.
32-year-old James Livengood
