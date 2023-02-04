Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Phoenix, PD says

article

A man is fighting for his life and another is in jail following a Phoenix stabbing just after midnight on Saturday, Feb. 4.

At around 12:30 a.m. near 36th Street and Thomas Road, officers responded to reports of a stabbing. That's where they found the victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After trying to run from the scene, Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer says the suspect, Reginald Malone, 54, was arrested. He was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.

"Preliminary information indicates that a fight occurred between the victim and Reginald. During this fight, Reginald stabbed the victim and then took off from the location. He was located nearby and arrested. In the subsequent interview, Reginald admitted to his involvement in the incident," Scherer said.

No more information is available.

