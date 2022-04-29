Man gets 15 years in prison for Chandler police chase that ended in crash

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a high-speed chase in crash that injured several people in Chandler last year.

Back in July, police responded to a trespassing call at a home near California Street and Frye Road. The homeowner told officers that an RV was parked in front of their house and that people were possibly doing drugs inside.

When officers started trying to talk to whoever was inside, a man named Arnold Serrano reportedly drove off in the stolen RV. He crashed through a gate, hit a parked car, and drove toward a lieutenant, who shot him in response.

The man led police on a chase and drove at speeds of nearly 100 miles an hour.

Serrano also ran a red light and crashed into five cars. In total, six people - including Serrano - were hurt.

One couple has filed a $19 million claim against the city of Chandler, alleging that officers did not follow proper high speed pursuit protocols.

