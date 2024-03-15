Expand / Collapse search
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Central Phoenix
11
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM MST until SAT 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 6:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:45 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 2:15 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Man gets life in prison for murder, assault of 2 Mesa women

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man who pleaded guilty to the murder and assault of two women over three decades ago in Mesa has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that 60-year-old Thomas Cox was sentenced for the 1989 murder of 22-year-old Amy Morse and the sexual assault of another woman over a year later.

Morse was found dead in her apartment near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue on Oct. 16, 1989, after she failed to show up for work.

"Upon entering the apartment, officers discovered the victim lying unresponsive on the bed," MCAO said. "She suffered blunt force trauma to various part of her body and had been strangled to death with an electrical cord."

Just over a year later on Nov. 13, police said a single mother was sexually assaulted at the same apartment complex.

In 2002, a crime lab found that DNA in both incidents matched, but authorities were unable to identify the suspect. Twenty years later, advanced DNA testing identified Cox as the suspect.

Thomas Cox mugshot

Thomas Cox

"His DNA matched samples collected from both crime scenes and his palm matched a print taken from the second victim’s apartment," MCAO said.

Cox was arrested in Colorado. He was never previously identified as a suspect in either case, but police said his mother lived next to Morse.

On Feb. 2 of this year, Cox pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault. On March 12, Cox was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder and 10 years for the assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

"One of the most agonizing aspects of cold cases is the long uncertainty endured by victims and their families," Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said. "This defendant committed these offenses in such a cruel manner and then went on have a full life while the victim’s young life was halted. It’s only appropriate that this defendant spend the rest of his life in prison."

Map of where the crimes happened