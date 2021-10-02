Expand / Collapse search

Man jumps from car and dies from injuries, Phoenix Police say

PHOENIX - A man is dead after Phoenix Police say he jumped out of a moving car in a parking lot and was hit on Saturday morning.

At around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of 32nd Street and Camelback Road. There they found a man who had been struck by a car.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver remained on the scene, police say.

No further details are available.

