Man jumps from car and dies from injuries, Phoenix Police say

article

A man is dead after Phoenix Police say he jumped out of a moving car in a parking lot and was hit on Saturday morning.

At around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of 32nd Street and Camelback Road. There they found a man who had been struck by a car.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The driver remained on the scene, police say.

No further details are available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: