Man jumps from car and dies from injuries, Phoenix Police say
article
PHOENIX - A man is dead after Phoenix Police say he jumped out of a moving car in a parking lot and was hit on Saturday morning.
At around 11 a.m., officers responded to the area of 32nd Street and Camelback Road. There they found a man who had been struck by a car.
The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he died.
The driver remained on the scene, police say.
No further details are available.
Related Stories:
- Love triangle may have caused deadly double shooting in Mesa neighborhood, police say
- 2 dead after helicopter crashes in Chandler following mid-air collision with plane
- PD: Man dies in crash after losing control of car in Phoenix
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement