Man killed, 2 others hurt in Tonopah off-roading accident

A man was killed and two others were injured in an off-roading accident in Tonopah on Sunday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the incident happened at 1 a.m. on Aug. 6 near Interstate 10 at the Hassayampa River bottom.

The man was driving an off-road vehicle at the river bottom with two occupants when it reportedly overturned, killing him.

The two passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

It's unknown if speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

No names were released.

