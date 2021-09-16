Man reportedly robbed Goodyear bank because he wanted to go to jail

An arrest has been made in connection to a bank robbery in Goodyear - but in this case, police say the suspect wanted to go to jail.

Court documents show Eduardo Bulerin walked into a First Bank on Sept. 15 and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller reportedly gave him a single $100 bill.

Police took him into custody nearly 15 minutes later.

Court records show that Bulerin admitted to robbing the bank and said he had been trying to get arrested all day because he feared for his life as a former gang member.

Bulerin was booked into jail on a robbery charge.

Eduardo Bulerin

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: