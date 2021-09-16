Phoenix PD: Arrest made in connection to sexual assault of jogger near canal

Police say they've made an arrest in connection to the sexual assault of a woman who was jogging along a north Phoenix canal.

"We are working on gathering more information for release, and it will be shared soon, along with a media opportunity," Phoenix Police tweeted on Sept. 16.

According to police, the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday near Central and Dunlap avenues.

"When officers got there they contacted a woman who reported she had been attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown male who fled the area prior to police arrival," said. Sgt. Vincent Cole.

The suspect was described as a Black male and between 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white stars and blue jeans.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

