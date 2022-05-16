Man stabbed multiple times in Glendale, suspects on the run

A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Glendale, and police say several people may have been involved in the assault.

The attack was reported in an area near 59th Avenue and Bell Road Sunday afternoon, Glendale police said.

Officers say they found a man who had multiple stab wounds. He was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

"Several suspects fled the scene before police arrival and no description was given at this time," detectives said.

The investigation is ongoing. No names were released.

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: