Man wanted for robbing victim at Phoenix home, shooting at relative who tries to intervene

Phoenix police are searching for a man accused of robbing a victim in their garage and then shooting at the victim's family member after they tried to stop him.

On June 4, the suspect reportedly followed a person home from the bank near 24th Street and Baseline after they made a withdrawal.

When the victim pulled into the garage, police say the man went inside and stole a tote bag that carried the withdrawal money.

The suspect allegedly shot at a relative who stepped in during the robbery before fleeing in a rental truck he was driving.

No injuries were reported, but no arrests have been made.

The robber was described as a Black man in his early 20s wearing a red hat, black T-shirt and red camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Suspect photo

