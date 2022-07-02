Man wanted for robbing victim at Phoenix home, shooting at relative who tries to intervene
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a man accused of robbing a victim in their garage and then shooting at the victim's family member after they tried to stop him.
On June 4, the suspect reportedly followed a person home from the bank near 24th Street and Baseline after they made a withdrawal.
When the victim pulled into the garage, police say the man went inside and stole a tote bag that carried the withdrawal money.
The suspect allegedly shot at a relative who stepped in during the robbery before fleeing in a rental truck he was driving.
No injuries were reported, but no arrests have been made.
The robber was described as a Black man in his early 20s wearing a red hat, black T-shirt and red camouflage shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Suspect photo