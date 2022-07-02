Two house fires break out just minutes apart in south Phoenix neighborhood

No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a south Phoenix neighborhood near Central Avenue and Buckeye overnight.

Firefighters were called to the area just before midnight on Friday after found that an old home that had been converted into a church was on fire.

No one was inside, and fire crews were able to quickly put the flames out.

The cause is still under investigation.

Second fire sparked just miles away

Three minutes after the first call, firefighters received reports of a second fire nearby at a home near 7th Street and Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard - less than three miles from the first incident.

Officials say the flames sparked inside the home, but no one had been living there for some time.

No injuries were reported, and this incident is being investigated.

