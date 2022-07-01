Woman dead following crash in south Phoenix, police say

Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a 68-year-old woman is dead following a crash on July 1 in south Phoenix.

The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. According to police, officers were called to the scene at around 1:00 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Once officers arrived, they learned that the woman, identified as Phyllis Kimmel, was heading west on Baseline Road and turning onto the southbound lanes of 43rd Avenue when she was hit by a car that was heading east on Baseline Road.

Kimmel, according to officials, died at the scene, and a teenage passenger in her sedan was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the eastbound car was also taken to the hospital with significant injuries. That driver's identity was not released by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

