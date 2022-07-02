Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, 2 others injured

Police are investigating after a shooting near 35th Avenue and Campbell left one person dead and two others injured early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area just before 6 a.m. on July 2 and found three people who had been shot.

One man died from his wounds at the scene. Two others, a man and woman, were hospitalized but are in stable condition.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. They did not say if any arrests have been made.

More Arizona headlines