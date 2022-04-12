Man hit, killed by car while crossing light rail tracks in Mesa

article

Police say a man is dead and a woman is injured after they were hit by a car while crossing light rail tracks on the night of April 12 in Mesa.

According to Mesa Police, 40-year-old Aaron Conger and a woman were walking across Main Street near Dobson Road illegally crossing the light rail tracks when Conger tripped and fell over the light rail curb. When the woman tried to help Conger to his feet, a car swerved narrowly missing the couple. A second car then hit them.

When first responders arrived at the scene, both Conger and the woman were lying in the street. Conger was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car who hit the couple stayed at the scene after the crash.

"The driver may be pending DUI charges pending the outcome of toxicology results," Det. Richard Encinas said in a statement.

Travel on the light rail was impacted by this incident.

