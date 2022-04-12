Firefighter rescued after getting trapped in north Phoenix house fire

A firefighter battling a house fire in north Phoenix had to be rescued after getting trapped inside the home.

According to Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire, crews responded on April 12 to the scene near Dixileta Drive and Tatum Boulevard after receiving reports of flames coming from a home.

"Due to a change in interior conditions, a shift in strategy was announced by the commanding officer," Capt. Gammage said. "Emergency traffic was utilized to help safe [sic] extricate a trapped firefighter during the operation.

The trapped firefighter was not injured. One of the rescuing firefighters suffered a minor leg injury.

A crisis response team is assisting the homeowners.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A firefighter battling a house fire in north Phoenix had to be rescued after getting trapped inside the home. (Phoenix Fire Department)

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.