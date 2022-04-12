Chipotle in Flagstaff temporarily closed after driver crashes into building, injures customers

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Car crashes into Chipotle in Flagstaff, Arizona. Photo courtesy of Joel Dugdale

Three people, including the driver, were hurt when a car slammed into a Chipotle in Flagstaff on April 12, the police department said.

At around 5:10 p.m., police say a driver crashed into the restaurant near Milton and Riordan roads. The driver and two customers were hurt and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Witnesses on scene reported the vehicle was traveling toward the restaurant at which time the operator appeared to suffer a medical emergency while operating the vehicle," said Flagstaff Police Lieutenant Charles Hernandez II. The driver continued into the south-facing glass window and stopped in the seating area.

So far, investigators don't believe the driver was impaired, and that the crash was caused by an unspecified medical issue.

"Flagstaff Fire personnel requested utility and building inspection personnel to the location to ensure the safety of customers due to the severity of the damage," Hernandez said.

The Chipotle location will be temporarily closed for an unknown amount of time while it undergoes repairs.

