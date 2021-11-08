Man, woman seriously injured in double shooting near downtown Phoenix

A man and a woman have been hospitalized after they were both shot early Monday morning near downtown Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 6:45 a.m. near 13th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area and found the victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

"Preliminary information is that the suspect vehicle was a dark colored sedan," police said on Nov. 8.

The victim's identities were not released.

