Man's body found in Phoenix parking lot, murder investigation underway

Police are looking for suspects after a man's body was found in a north Phoenix parking lot on Thursday.

Officers were called to an address near 5th Street and Hatcher Road for reports of an injured person at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

They discovered Joseph Goree Jr., 37, dead with a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

