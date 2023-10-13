Man's body found in Phoenix parking lot, murder investigation underway
PHOENIX - Police are looking for suspects after a man's body was found in a north Phoenix parking lot on Thursday.
Officers were called to an address near 5th Street and Hatcher Road for reports of an injured person at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.
They discovered Joseph Goree Jr., 37, dead with a gunshot wound.
Detectives are still trying to figure out what happened. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Where it happened: