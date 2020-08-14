Maricopa County officials searching for missing hiker in White Tank Mountains

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a hiker who went missing in the White Tank Mountains on Aug. 13.

Deputies say 29-year-old Quincy Egwu's last known location was near the Mesquite Trail Head at White Tank Regional Park after he left to go hiking alone Thursday morning.

Family members found Egwu's car that night at the trail head and reported him missing.

Officials say he is believed to be an experienced hiker, but family members do not know if he had been planning to stay in the mountains for a long time. He has not been seen since he left.

Egwu is a 6'2", 190-pound Black man who was wearing black track pants and a grey shirt. He may be wearing a hat and backpack as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-1011 or 602-876-TIPS.