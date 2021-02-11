Maricopa police officer suspended after K-9 dies in hot car

A Maricopa police officer was given a 20-hour suspension after his K-9 partner died in a hot car last year.

The department said on Feb. 10 an internal investigation was completed after Officer Craig Curry left K-9 Ike inside his patrol vehicle while he went into police headquarters for a meeting last summer.

(Howard Waggner / News of Maricopa)

Ike suffered heatstroke and was euthanized.

The investigation found that Officer Curry had a K-9 heat alarm, but the pager connected to it was left in the vehicle.

"With any incident of this magnitude, as well as in our day-to-day practices, we always look for ways in which we can improve." Chief Jim Hughes said. "We have taken a hard look at our policies and procedures, implementing preventive measures to ensure something like this will never occur again."

K-9 Ike (Maricopa Police Department)

