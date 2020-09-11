MCSO: Man on Maricopa County's Most Wanted list arrested by FBI in Missouri

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a man on their most wanted list has been arrested in Missouri.

According to a statement released by MCSO on the night of Sept. 11, Arthur Lien, 60, was arrested in Springfield, Missouri by the FBI office in that area.

"Lien is wanted on suspicion of molestation of a child and attempt to commit molestation of a child," according to a portion of the statement. "Initially, Lien called a MCSO SVU detective to self-surrender, however, he did not and instead turned off his phone."

According to investigators, Lien has been on the run since January 2020, and spent several weeks on the Maricopa County's Most Wanted list. He was tracked to Missouri due to tips from members of the community.

Lien, officials say, is currently held in a county jail in Greene County, Missouri.