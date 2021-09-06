MCSO: Missing woman last seen in Sun City West has been found safe

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say the search for a woman who was last seen on Sept. 2 has ended on a happy note.

According to officials, Tanya Havlick has been found safe. She was last seen at her home, located near 151st Avenue and Deer Valley Drive, at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 2. Havlick's mother reported her as missing on Sept. 4.

Family spoke out during search effort

According to Havlick's family, Havlick told them she was headed to the store when the last time they saw her.

"We left there here about six o'clock, and that's actually the last time we've seen her. When we got home she had left a message for us which they've gone to the store," said Tanya's father, Dave Havlick.

When the family came back from the movies, Tanya was nowhere to be found.

According to Tanya's sister, Christy White, Tanya has the mind of a 12-year-old due to her medical condition.

"She has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, and she has a severe seizure disorder," said White. "She has never gone this long without her medication, because she takes medication for her seizures."

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters