Meet Mabel: A therapy dog for students at Great Hearts Glendale Academy

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Students at Great Hearts Glendale Academy now have a therapy dog to help reduce their stress.

Her name is Mabel, and she's starting her first week of school.

She's a one-year-old Bernedoodle who comforts kids who need her most. 

Image 1 of 2

 

She joins reading circles and is trained to pay special attention to those experiencing anxiety and overwhelming emotions.

Her owner is a dean at the school, and she says Mabel started training last winter and became certified in June.

"Being able to just come here and be available for students as needed, faculty too. Just to bring another layer of joy to our community and our students," her owner said.

Mabel is already a hit and could be the start of a new program to allow more therapy dogs on campus.