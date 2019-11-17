Expand / Collapse search

Meet Wolfgang: Overweight beagle on weight loss journey walks a mile to celebrate birthday

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Meet Wolfgang: Overweight beagle on weight loss journey walks a mile to celebrate birthday

One Valley pup is capturing hearts across the nation with his amazing weight loss journey.&nbsp;

PHOENIX - One Valley pup is capturing hearts across the nation with his amazing weight loss journey. 

Wolfgang, a Beagle, is turning six years old, and since he's on the heavier side, his owners decided to give him a walk, and invited everyone.

The goal was for Wolfgang to walk a mile.

Wolfgang, the obese beagle, celebrates birthday with 1 mile walk

Wolfgang is on a mission to lose weight since being rescued. (Earlier story)