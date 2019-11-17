Meet Wolfgang: Overweight beagle on weight loss journey walks a mile to celebrate birthday
One Valley pup is capturing hearts across the nation with his amazing weight loss journey.
Wolfgang, a Beagle, is turning six years old, and since he's on the heavier side, his owners decided to give him a walk, and invited everyone.
The goal was for Wolfgang to walk a mile.
Wolfgang is on a mission to lose weight since being rescued. (Earlier story)