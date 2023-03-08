Mesa condo fire leaves woman burned, 13 residents displaced

One resident was burned and more than a dozen people were forced out of their home after a Mesa condo complex went up in flames overnight.

The fire broke out near Mesa Drive and McKellips Road on Wednesday, and officials say a total of four units were involved.

Three of the four units were occupied. 13 people were displaced, including four children.

A woman suffered burn injuries and is in the hospital in stable condition.

"She was trying to get her dogs out…she got her hands burnt…all that smoke inhalation," said one witness. "She was in panic mode."

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, and the cause is under investigation.

More Arizona headlines