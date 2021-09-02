Mesa family searching for justice after son was killed in shooting

Month than a month following a deadly shooting, a Mesa family is still trying to figure out who would shoot and kill their son. Now, they are hoping someone can come forward with information.

"I’m his voice right now. And i need justice for my son," said Tina Fernandez, Jaime Fernandez's mother.

The Fernandez family was getting ready to watch a Suns playoff game near Loop 202 and University Drive in Mesa when Jaime was shot.

"At one point, I thought he was going to make it," said Tina. "They asked me what hospital I wanted him to go to, they were hooking him up to saline, and just a few minutes later, they told me he died."

Jaime's pictures line the fence of the home, along with requests for anyone with information to come forward.

Since the shooting, no suspects have been identified.

"He would give you the shoes off his feet and run around this hot asphalt so you could have shoes. He was good to everyone. He loved his brothers very much. Please help me find who did this so I could have justice for Jaime," said Tina.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.

Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness: https://www.silentwitness.org/

(Click here for Jaime's GoFundMe)

