Mesa PD: Suspects, witnesses asked to come forward in shooting that injured seven people

Mesa Police officials are investigating a "senseless and evil" shooting that injured at least seven people on the night of Oct. 16.

Investigators say officers responded to a Goodwill parking lot at 9:30 p.m. on Friday and found that multiple people had been shot.

At least seven victims were shot. Three are adults and four are children, ages one, six, nine and sixteen. The baby is in extremely critical condition as of Oct. 17.

Witnesses in the area who had been there earlier but did not see the shooting told FOX 10 there had been a gathering in the parking lot, and that food trucks had been parked there at the time.

"Our officers and investigators are diligently working to process the scene, speak to all the witnesses and scour through all available physical evidence to help us locate and arrest the person/persons responsible for this shooting," officials said in a statement. "Initial observations lead us to believe this is an isolated incident."

In a news conference Saturday afternoon, Mesa Police Chief Ken Cost says there was an altercation hours before in the parking lot between a man and woman. An employee at a food truck broke up the fight. It's not known if the shooting and altercation are connected.

The suspects were reportedly in a box-style car, similar to a Kia Soul.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Mesa Police at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)