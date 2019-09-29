Mesa police investigating shooting that left one man dead

A man has died after he was shot multiple times in the East Valley. Mesa police are investigating the shooting that broke out near Main St. and the Loop 101.

More than a dozen police cruisers showed up at Coral Point, an apartment complex in Mesa.

"I was scared — as soon as we pulled up, there were police negotiators everywhere and people screaming and crying," said Victoria Redd.

"[I] heard about five gunshots and I did see someone come out of the apartment and it didn't look like he was going to make it," another resident said."

Mesa police say a man was shot multiple times. The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown.

"People are crazy," Redd said. "It's probably [someone] that didn't even deserve all of this. To see all of this and not know who we should be looking for — it's scary and unsettling."

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Mesa Police Department at (480) 664-2211.