Mesa Police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run incident from January

Mesa police have arrested a man suspected of killing another man in a hit-and-run that happened near Southern and Alma School Road back in January.

Detectives say Frank Lawrence III became angry when another driver honked at him and followed the car to the driver's apartment complex.

Lawrence punched the driver in the face, and a man who was sitting in the passenger seat got out of the car to record the road rage incident. The suspect then got back into his truck and ran over the victim, killing him.

Lawrence was booked into jail on Sept. 30 on several charges, including first degree murder and aggravated assault.

Frank Lawrence III (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

