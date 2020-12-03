Mesa Police: Missing 10-year-old boy found

article

Police in Mesa say a boy who went missing earlier in the evening of Dec. 3 has been found.

According to an earlier post made by police on their Twitter, 10-year-old Michael Angelo Leon was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Country Club and Rio Salado, where he left his home on foot. He has since been located by police officials.

Michael is described by police as a white boy, 4'7" tall, and was last seen wearing an orange puffy jacket, grey Avengers shirt, grey basketball shorts, black socks and grey sandals.