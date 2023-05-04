Metrocenter: 'A Walk Down Memory Lane' inside once iconic north Phoenix mall

Metrocenter, a once-iconic north Phoenix mall that was used as a filming location for the 1989 movie "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," will soon be demolished and turned into a multi-use village.

The mall closed in June 2020. According to a letter sent to tenants at the time, the mall's owner cited a drop in occupancy levels as a factor in the mall's closure.

In November 2022, the Phoenix City Council voted in favor of a $850 million redevelopment project for the now-shuttered mall.

There will also be a new light rail station that is set to open in 2024.

Demolition on the mall is set to begin on May 5 and developers expect the entire building to come down next month.

The public will be invited to a Metrocenter farewell event on May 21, where a special showing of "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" will be played on a projection screen outside of the mall.

Entrance to Metrocenter Mall

Before it's torn down, FOX 10's Troy Hayden and Nicole Garcia, along with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and city officials, took "A Walk Down Memory Lane" inside Metrocenter, which was built in 1973 and at the time, was one of the largest malls in the country.

Map of Metrocenter's location: