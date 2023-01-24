Metrocenter Mall ready to be demolished; multi-use village planned for site

Metrocenter, an iconic north Phoenix mall, is about to be demolished. Plans to tear down the mall and build a new multi-use village are now in full swing.

The plan is to build a 64-acre, community-driven walkable village. The $850 million project will be home to 2,600 apartment units, boutiques, retail stores, restaurants, bars, and a town-center park.

There will also be a new light rail station that is set to open in 2024.

Metrocenter opened in 1973. It officially closed last year. The mall's claim to fame is being a filming location of the 1989 movie "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure."

Demolition on the mall is expected to begin within the next two weeks. Construction of the first phase of the village is expected to take several years to complete.