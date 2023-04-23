'Middle class' salaries in Arizona, woman shot 10 times, a Salt River Tubing revival: this week's top stories

How much money you need to be considered "middle class" in Arizona, a woman being shot 10 times inside a gas station, and a lurking animal raising questions.

Here are the top stories from April 16-22.

1. You need to make this much to be 'middle class' in Arizona: Researchers at consumer finance site SmartAsset analyzed the high and low-end of middle-class salaries in 100 large cities and every state using 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data, adopting what the Pew Research Center defines as "middle class" (Americans whose income ranges from two-thirds to two times the median household income.)

2. Woman fatally shot 10 times inside Glendale gas station, police say: Investigators say the woman had just walked inside the convenience store when an unknown man wearing a face covering came in and shot her 10 times with a handgun.

3. 'Why is the baby yelling?': Man's temper tantrum over crying baby on Southwest flight to Florida goes viral: According to Mark Grabowski, a passenger who was on the flight and recorded the video, the plane was headed to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday but was delayed in the air for about an hour due to weather. It was eventually diverted to Orlando International Airport.

4. Texas wildlife agents weigh in after mystery animal in photo goes viral: Park rangers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife were scratching their heads earlier this month as they tried to identify an elusive creature captured on a game camera at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission.

A mystery animal is lurking in the Rio Grande Valley, wildlife officials say. (Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife)

5. Salt River Tubing: What to expect as popular recreation activity is under new ownership: "We're kind of hoping to attract and work more with the other people that are out there like the kayakers and the paddleboarders and offer them another option to get up to the top, avoid parking and extra fees like that."

6. Rare desert waterfalls still flowing a month after record snowfall awakened them: This is only the fourth time in 15 years the water has been strong enough to create the falls, including in 2008, 2019 and 2020.

More people are visiting Gunlock State Park this year because of the emergence of rare waterfalls following a great year for snowpack in Utah. (Fox News/Ashley Soriano)

7. Mohave County man's remains identified after help from advanced DNA testing: Brian Crain, 56 of Golden Valley, was reported missing by a family member on Sept. 17, 2020 after not hearing from him for weeks. On Jan, 18, 2021, a person found his remains near Dewey Road and Agua Fria Drive.

8. 4 arrested in man's murder on Mt. Lemmon in Tucson: The Pima County Sheriff's Department says deputies on April 2 responded at 6 a.m. to an area along Catalina Highway near Rose Canyon Lake for reports of a dead person. Once at the scene, deputies found the body of 24-year-old Malik Brooks.

9. This is the No. 1 top-selling grocery item in the US, according to Instacart shopping data: Instacart revealed that when it comes to this particular item, the company recently hit quite the "a-peel-ing" landmark.

10. Arizona mother demands answers after child was found wandering outside of South Phoenix school: Amber Gutierrez's son, Daniel Cruz, attends the Academy of Math and Science South Mountain. April 19 was an early release day for AMS South Mountain, and Daniel reportedly made his way to the front office, went out the front doors of AMS South Mountain, and began to walk home.