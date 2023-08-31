Monsoon 2023: Storm brings lightning, blowing dust to Phoenix and sparks South Mountain brush fire | Aug. 31

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:02 PM MST until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:36 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 8:47 PM MST until THU 9:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:30 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 10:15 PM MST, Deer Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from THU 6:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM MST until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:58 PM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from THU 7:36 PM MST until THU 9:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Dust Storm Warning
from THU 8:33 PM MST until THU 10:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 9:30 PM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Monsoon 2023: Storm brings lightning, blowing dust to Phoenix and sparks South Mountain brush fire | Aug. 31

Updated 9:12PM
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued a number of weather advisories and warnings, as a new round of monsoon storms are popping up south of the Valley.

The advisory lasts from 4-9 p.m. on Thursday and affects portions of Maricopa, Pinal and Pima Counties.

"A cluster of severe thunderstorms is drifting northward and will be affecting the Phoenix area within the next 1-2 hours," officials with the National Weather Service's Phoenix office tweeted. " a surging gust front out ahead of the storms is producing dense blowing dust with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile reported near Casa Grande."

A lightning strike also resulted in a fire near the radio and television signal transmitters on South Mountain.

Meanwhile, officials with both APS and SRP are reporting that at least 10,000 customers, for each company, are without power.

Satellite and radar image


 

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

  • Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.
  • Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.
  • Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.
  • Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.
  • Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.
  • Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.
  • Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.
  • Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.
  • If waters are rising, seek higher ground.
  • Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.
  • Keep pets indoors during storms.