Monsoon 2023: Storm brings lightning, blowing dust to Phoenix and sparks South Mountain brush fire | Aug. 31

The National Weather Service has issued a number of weather advisories and warnings, as a new round of monsoon storms are popping up south of the Valley.

The advisory lasts from 4-9 p.m. on Thursday and affects portions of Maricopa, Pinal and Pima Counties.

"A cluster of severe thunderstorms is drifting northward and will be affecting the Phoenix area within the next 1-2 hours," officials with the National Weather Service's Phoenix office tweeted. " a surging gust front out ahead of the storms is producing dense blowing dust with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile reported near Casa Grande."

A lightning strike also resulted in a fire near the radio and television signal transmitters on South Mountain.

Meanwhile, officials with both APS and SRP are reporting that at least 10,000 customers, for each company, are without power.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: